Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Launches in October With 2 Shows

Former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore is set to relaunch Maple Leaf Wrestling as Mapple Leaf Pro (MLP) this October. D’Amore has kept a low profile since his abrupt termination from TNA Wrestling on February 7. He reportedly attempted to acquire the promotion from Anthem Sports and Entertainment, but was denied. This went down right after D’Amore had successfully led Impact Wrestling’s rebrand back to TNA.

After months of suspense, D’Amore returns to wrestling to run Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. They will host a two-night Forged By Excellence event on October 19 and 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Tickets will go on sale on August 26, these Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling events will stream live on Triller TV on pay-per-view.

Former WWE Champion Raj Dheshi (Jinder Mahal) has been announced for the first shows, along with TNA stars Josh Alexander, Gisele Shaw, and KUSHIDA.

@ScottDAmore revives Maple Leaf Wrestling as #MAPLELEAFPRO. History meets the future with #MLPForgedInExcellence" this October, featuring stars like Raj Dhesi, @Walking_Weapon, @GiseleShaw08, KUSHIDA, and more. Tickets on sale August 26!



— Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 8, 2024

History of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

The company originated in Toronto, Canada, and started as Queensbury Athletic Club in the 1930s. It would rebrand to Maple Leaf Wrestling in the 1940s and feature several legendary wrestlers, including Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, and Ric Flair. By 1984, WWE(FKA WWF) acquired Major Leaf Wrestling, and the promotion ceased operation.

The move to relaunch Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling may help restore the brand’s legacy and attract a new audience that was unaware of its existence. It was also announced that the library of old matches from the promotion will be uploaded to YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms, which will allow fans to watch their history at a later date.

D’Amore decision to resurrect Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling is intriguing and could be an exciting promotion in the independent wrestling market. From his work at TNA, he has shown what he can contribute to a company. Hopefully, this will open more opportunities for Canadian and other indie wrestlers who have yet to be given a spotlight.