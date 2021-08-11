Lance Archer On Possibly Facing Daniel Bryan And CM Punk

Former WWE star Daniel Bryan is said to be interested in competing for NJPW. The current IWGP US champion Lance Archer is not backing away from a fight if he does show up at the company.

The NJPW and AEW star recently had an interview with WrestlingInc where he talked about things such as the success of AEW through the pandemic era and more.

One of the reasons why Bryan has chosen AEW over WWE is said to be the freedom to compete in NJPW as well. When asked about these rumors and potentially facing the former world champion, Archer said that he hears the same rumors as everyone else:

“I hear the same rumors you hear. I’m only talent, so I just kind of step in the ring, and if he wants to show up, I’ll gladly kick his butt too, that’s kind of how I view any of the rumors. That just makes it fun for any pro wrestling fan because you hear those rumors, and you just never know who’s gonna show up where, when and how.”

Lance Archer On Possibly Facing CM Punk

Lance Archer went on to praise Bryan as one of the best in the world before also commenting on the rumors of CM Punk showing up in AEW as well:

“I think he’s one of the best in the world, He’s always proven himself time and time again wherever he’s gone. He’s an amazing talent. Wherever he goes, it’s gonna be a good show, but if he shows up and tries to fight me, sorry, bad luck, brother, if he (CM Punk) shows up, he shows up, and I’ll kick his ass too.”

Apart from this, the IWGP champion also discussed the upcoming Rampage episode from Chicago on August 20 selling out very quickly and more.