Malakai Black On If He Sees Himself Going Back To WWE

Malakai Black had a bittersweet run in WWE. While he was able to impress everyone with his performance in NXT, his main roster run can only be described as lackluster.

The former NXT champion recently appeared on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast. He talked about a number of things including the WWE release of Bray Wyatt and more.

Talking about his recent debut at AEW, Black said that it’s a great company to be a part of. He then claimed that he doesn’t see himself going back to WWE in future:

“I think AEW is making really cool waves. It’s a great company to be a part of, and I think I came in at the right time.

I don’t see myself going back to WWE, and it’s not out of spite. That’s just because I feel this is a right move for me. This is a better position for me.”

Apart from this Malakai Black also discussed the much-talked rumors about Daniel Bryan and CM Punk possibly joining the AEW roster very soon.

The former champion said that he would love to see Bryan make the transition while also claiming that he doesn’t know anything about Punk’s future. You can check out his comments at this link.