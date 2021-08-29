Max Caster Concert Announced For September 2nd in Chicago

Fans in Chicago this week for Dynamite, Rampage, and All Out have an option for entertainment on Thursday evening. The Acclaimed’s Max Caster has announced a concert for September 2nd from the Bottom Lounge in Chicago.

The show will begin at 10 PM and includes a performance and Q&A session. Caster took to social media recently to promote the event:

Get your tickets early! I'll be performing diss tracks, new songs, and answering questions!



Venue is close to the United Center. It's gonna be the best event of the week.#MicDrop ???? https://t.co/z8woVwVQBb — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) August 28, 2021

Max Caster’s Recent Absence From AEW Programming

Caster hasn’t performed for AEW since wrestling a dark match on August 4th. Earlier this month, an episode of Dark had to be pulled and re-edited after Caster made some insensitive comments during his pre-match rap to his opponents. In the next set of AEW top-5 rankings, The Acclaimed were removed after having previously been ranked #2.

“After what happened last week and the fallout, Max Caster has been sent to sensitivity training,” wrote Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Tony Khan also spoke about Caster’s rap during an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“This would never have happened (on Dynamite) because Max’s raps, I have always gone over them with him,” Khan said on the show. “I don’t script or write wrestler’s promos, but the bullet points I give. In this case, it shouldn’t have happened and what will happen going forward is I will take over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself.”