The Acclaimed Explode After Latest Setback On AEW Dynamite

AEW fans might have witnessed the end of The Acclaimed following this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen. During the event, the former Tag Team Champions suffered a decisive loss to The Hurt Syndicate. Max Caster carried the match for his team, while Anthony Bowens appeared uninterested in aiding his long-time tag partner.

In a digital exclusive interview, Caster expressed outrage over what he described as a “two-on-one attack” by The Hurt Syndicate, once again proclaiming himself the “best wrestler alive.” This declaration enraged Bowens, who accused Caster of bringing the loss upon himself.

“You’ve been pissing me off for months, so much so that Billy [Gunn] doesn’t even want to show up and deal with you.”

Caster didn’t hold back, telling Bowens “F*** Billy Gunn” and asserting himself as the leader of The Acclaimed. Bowens fired back, hinting at a potential showdown between the two.

“The only reason why I haven’t punched you in the face is because Billy asked me not to.”

Caster may have been at odds with The Hurt Syndicate this week, fans are speculating about Caster’s future with MVP’s faction. After all, The Hurt Syndicate previously offered The Acclaimed business cards. While Bowens dismissed the idea of aligning with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley, Caster seemed to consider the proposal.

The Acclaimed has spent years as one of AEW's most popular tag teams, but now Max Caster and Anthony Bowens can barely stand each other.