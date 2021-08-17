PROGRESS Announce Two Major Championship Matches for WWE SummerSlam Weekend

PROGRESS has confirmed two major Championship matches for their upcoming Chapter show event on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.

The company’s World Champion Cara Noir will be defending against Danny Black; PROGRESS Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw will be defending against Laura Di Matteo.

This will be the return match for Cara Noir, who was last seen defending his title against Smokin’ Aces member Charlie Sterling.

Danny Black made the challenge to the champion during the last Chapter event. The Black Swan officially agreed to the bout earlier today.

"In order to learn, you've got to learn from the best" - Danny Black wants to face Cara Noir

PROGRESS Chapter 118

Gisele Shaw won the Women’s Championship at this past weekend’s event, after winning a triple threat match featuring Alexxis Falcon and Mercedez Blaze.

Former Champion Kanji had to relinquish the title due to injury, confirming that she had rebroken the arm that nearly caused her to end her career.

Here is the currently confirmed card for PROGRESS Chapter 118:

Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley) vs Greedy Souls (Danny Jones and Brendan White)

PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match – Gisele Shaw (c) vs Laura Di Matteo

PROGRESS World Championship Match – Cara Noir (c) vs Danny Black

Chapter 118 – Fake Tickets To a Hog Roast in Sumatra takes place on Saturday, August 21st.

The show is part of WWE SummerSlam 2021 weekend and will be available on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.