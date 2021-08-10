Renee Paquette On Fans Wanting Everyone To Take A Side Between WWE And AEW

Wrestling fans often find themselves taking sides between WWE and AEW. They nurture the narrative of a war between the two promotions where you have to pick a side. Though Renee Paquette has a different approach.

The former WWE star talked about this rivalry between the fans of the two companies during a recent interview with WrestlingInc. She mentioned how many people want everyone to take a side:

“It does very much feel like you’re either ‘in’ or you’re ‘out,’ whether it’s WWE or AEW,” said Paquette, “wrestling fans, they very much so want to take a side, they want it to be ‘us vs. them,’ WWE vs. AEW, however you want to look at that.”

The former WWE star explained how saying something positive or negative about either of the promotions seem like drawing a line in the sand. According to her, you can enjoy all of it and still be happy:

“If you say something positively or negatively about either promotion,” said Renee Paquette, “It seems like you’ve drawn your line in the sand, where you’re like, ‘I love this and hate this.’ I’m not like that!

You can enjoy all of it and be happy there’s more wrestling to enjoy, and that there’s different styles to enjoy, different performers, there’s so much more to really sink your teeth into, and I think it’s really great for everybody.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Renee mentioned how she has no ill will towards WWE. She said that she will always have love for the company and claimed that the fans can follow shows from both the promotions since they are on different nights.