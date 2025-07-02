3 AEW Contracts Expiring in August 2025

In an evolving landscape of professional wrestling, August 2025 marks a big month for AEW, including contracts expiring for three on-screen talents. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Renee Paquette’s deals are set to expire in just a matter of weeks, according to BodySlam.

Menard and Parker, integral parts of the Jericho Appreciation Society, have seen reduced in-ring action this year, with Menard also taking up commentary duties. Meanwhile, Renee Paquette’s dual roles as a backstage interviewer and producer are uncertain. Particularly, Paquette’s exit could leave a notable gap in AEW’s programming and production teams.

As these contract negotiations unfold, the wrestling community keenly watches, anticipating the strategic moves AEW will make to navigate these latest challenges. For more details, visit BodySlam on Patreon.