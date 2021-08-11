Renee Paquette Open To Working On Future WWE Projects

Renee Paquette recently revealed that her non-compete clause with WWE has almost expired. Her last show with the company was SummerSlam 2020. Recently Paquette expressed that she is not closing the door on possibly working with WWE again somewhere down the line.

“I still have a good standing relationship with WWE,” Paquette said to Wrestling Inc. “There’s no ill-will or bad blood or anything like that.”

She continued to say that she has plenty of friends in WWE. Paquette doesn’t see any reason why she would not pop up and be part of something if they reached out to her.

“So many of my friends are all in WWE,” Paquette said.

“There’s definitely no reason for me to not pop up and do stuff, or not be part of stuff if they want to reach out and do some stuff,” Paquette continued. “Either it works or it doesn’t work, but there’s no obligation. I always have love for WWE.”

In the same interview, Renee spoke about getting back into wrestling once her non-compete clause with WWE has expired.

“My non-compete with WWE is nearly up,” Paquette said. “I don’t ever want to separate myself from professional wrestling, I know that’s where my fanbase comes from.”