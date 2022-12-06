Former WWE Superstar Loses Bet to Renee Paquette

It’s no secret that Renee Paquette is a big Cincinnati Bengals fan. In fact, she has a YouTube series with the team called Renee All Dey.

Last week, she made a deal with a former WWE Superstar who happens to be a big Kansas City Chiefs fan. Since the two teams were facing off yesterday, the two made a fun bet.

Mojo Rawley’s wager was that if the Chiefs won, Paquette would have to dress up as him and act like him on her podcast. If the Bengals won, Rawley would have to wear a hot dog costume on her show.

Bet Wager Between Renee Paquette and Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley (Photo: WWE)

The Brodough app sponsored their bet. With the app, you can create bets with others while raising money for charity. Fans could get involved with this bet by using donation links and whomever raised the most money wins the challenge and the proceeds go to the winner’s charity. Rawley’s charity of choice was Mental Health America, while Paquette chose the SPCA of Cincinnati.

In the end, the Bengals held on in a thrilling victory with a final of 27-24. Paquette quickly took to Instagram to celebrate via her Instastory. She also posted a reel highlighting her day.

No date has been set for when Rawley has to pay up.