Ruby Soho Posts New Video With Clues About Her Next Destination

Ruby Soho, the former Ruby Riott, posted a video to social media recently. Unlike similar videos wrestling fans have seen lately, however, this one does not involve her breaking out of a prison.

The 1-minute video features Ruby with a train ticket from Orlando to New York’s Penn station. The video is titled “The Runaway” and ends with a “To Be Continued.”

Ruby was released from her WWE contract on June 2nd, 2021. If she was under a 90-day no-compete clause, she would be free to sign with a new promotion at the beginning of September.

AEW has a big event in Queen’s, New York in September. “Grand Slam Dynamite” will take place in Arthur Ashes Stadium on September 22nd. Ruby missed the train in her video, but she’ll still have over a month to catch another one in time to get to the show.

Is Ruby Soho Headed To AEW?

According to a report from Fightful Select, Ruby Soho is expected to end up in AEW. Vickie Guerrero recently mentioned that she would love to have Ruby in an all-woman stable in the promotion.

“I think the one that comes to mind is Ruby. You know she was formerly with WWE; I would love to have Ruby on the roster for AEW,” said Guerrero on the Thoughts Count Anywhere podcast.

“She was really underutilized, and I love her. She was on my podcast and just a great talent and a good wholesome human being.”