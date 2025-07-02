Ruby Soho Gets Back Into The Ring After Giving Birth

Ruby Soho is officially on the comeback trail. The AEW star, who has been on hiatus from the company following her pregnancy, has returned to in-ring training.

On July 1, Soho shared a photo on Instagram of herself back in a wrestling ring alongside fellow wrestler Zoey Skye. In the photo, a smiling Soho is sitting on the mat with her child in her lap. She acknowledged her time away from the ring in the post’s caption.

“Thank you to my girl @zoeyskypro for driving so far to roll around with my rusty ass!” she wrote.

The update marks another major milestone in what has been a big year for Soho. In May 2024, she and her husband, fellow AEW star Angelo Parker, were married in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Soho has been off AEW television while focusing on her new family, but this return to training is a clear sign that she is preparing for a return to the ring. There is no official word yet on when “The Runaway” will be back on AEW programming.