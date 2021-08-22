Sasha Banks ‘officially’ off WWE SummerSlam PPV

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks has reportedly been pulled from the SummerSlam 2021 card this evening.

The company were still promoting her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match on the pre-show to the event, however WrestlingINC confirmed in the past few minutes that the former Champion would not be on the show tonight.

There had been rumors of WWE having to cancel the match earlier this week, however reports indicated that both women had been cleared to compete inside of Allegiant Stadium tonight.

Sasha Banks pulled from SummerSlam

It is not currently confirmed exactly why Banks is unable to compete on tonight’s show, however attention now turns to Bianca Belair and how WWE will address this situation on the PPV itself.

There have been rumors of Becky Lynch making her return to the company shortly, and with Sasha Banks unable to appear WWE may well pull the trigger and have ‘The Man’ return tonight as a make-good for fans.

We hope to update on the status of Banks as and when the information is available, keep checking back for more as the news comes through.