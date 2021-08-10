Spoiler: NXT Stars Compete In Matches For Main Event

Several NXT stars were reported to be backstage for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and at least four of them competed during the night, taping matches for the upcoming episode of Main Event.

The first match of the night saw Aliyah facing Dakota Kai in a one-on-one bout. Aliyah ended up picking the victory in this match against Kai.

The second bout which was taped for the show before Raw was between Odyssey Jones and Austin Theory. The heavyweight star managed to defeat Theory in this fight.

Odyssey Jones is competing in the ongoing Breakout Tournament on NXT. He is scheduled to face Trey Baxter in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Theory on the other hand walked out of The Way faction led by Johnny Gargano. The former Raw star has been on a hiatus from the black and yellow brand since then.

Dakota Kai is involved in the feud for the women’s championship in NXT currently. She is expected to challenge the current NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez at NXT Takeover 36.

Aliyah was rumored to be sent to Raw after Mandy Rose was traded to NXT. Though there hasn’t been a solid update in that direction recently.