From Titanic to The Lion King: WWE Stars Reveal Movies That Last Made Them Cry

WWE Superstars may be as tough as they come in the ring, but like all people, the wrestlers have a softer side. In a recent video from WWE, Jackie Redmond quizzed the stars on the last movie to make them tear up.

Seth Rollins – Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Rollins said that the beginning of the movie will tug at the heart of any invested fan. He later shared that the scene where Hermione makes her parents forget she existed in order to protect them was especially devastating.

Bayley – Love & Basketball: While embarrassed to be ousted as a romantic, the Role Model admitted to crying when Monica and Quincy make love for the first time.

Grayson Waller – The Lion King: The Aussie Icon clarified that he teared up at the 1994 animated adaptation of The Lion King. Waller shared that the death of Mufasa was what broke him.

Austin Theory – Spider-Man 3: An emotional fight scene between the wall-crawler and Sandman caused Austin Theory to cry, though he made clear it was only “a little bit.”

Jey Uso – Titanic: James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster caused Main Event Jey to tear up, especially when Rose jumps back onto the sinking ship, giving up her safety so she can be with Jack.

Karrion Kross – Milo & Otis: The 1986 Japanese adventure about the friendship of an orange tabby cat and a pug drew a tear or two from the former NXT Champion. Marley & Me is another film that gets the better of the usually twisted Kross.

Some Superstars shared that they don’t cry at movies including the Creed Brothers as well as Maxxine Dupri. Though these stars couldn’t be moved, don’t be surprised to see a WWE talent get weepy if you spot them at the cinema watching a particularly emotional movie.