The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles At WWE SummerSlam

The Mysterios got their SmackDown Tag Team Title rematch at Saturday’s (August 21, 2021) WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio challenged The Usos for the straps in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Peacock. The match featured the heels dominating after a quick start from the challengers. Dominik sold for a few minutes until his father go the hot tag. The finish saw The Usos hit double superkicks to Rey then a splash by Jey for the win.

This came after The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles by defeating The Mysterios on the pre-show last month in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

The finish of that match saw Jimmy rolling up Rey while Jey used his feet to give his brother extra leverage. Two weeks later, Jey did the same thing to help Jimmy defeat Dominik in a singles match. The following week, The Mysterios then returned the favor when Dominik helped Rey defeat Jimmy.

The Mysterio’s won the titles from Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode back in May at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event, which marked the first time that a father and son had held the straps together in WWE.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in September.

What are your thoughts on The Usos retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.