WWE Announces Randy Orton To Return On Tonight’s RAW

Randy Orton is returning to television on tonight’s WWE Raw from Orlando, FL at the Amway Center.

The Viper announced that he will open the show at 8pm (Eastern).

Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on #WWERaw … and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show. #ViperIsBack https://t.co/doKobmWF4F — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 9, 2021

Orton’s return should make Matt Riddle very happy. The other member of RK-Bro has been having a rough time dealing with the Viper’s absence. He Tweeted out the following earlier today in the hopes that Orton would return:

It had been reported by Fightful that he was scheduled to return on last week’s show but this did not happen. It is not clear what delayed Orton’s return by one week. He has been absent from WWE programming since June 21st. It is not known what has led to Orton being off television since then.

Orton’s RK-Bro teammate Riddle spoke to Talk Sport recently about the pairing.

“Randy is amazing. He’s awesome,” Riddle said. “I love that guy, I love that man of mine, Randy Orton [laughs]. I mentioned probably around WrestleMania time and I was like ‘hey, how good would it be if Randy and I tagged up, partnered up and were RKBro?’

He also spoke about Orton’s reaction to the RK-Bro team name.

“He was like ‘Hey, this RKBro thing you mentioned, it actually sounds pretty cool.’ And I was like [speechless expression]. Nobody else thought it was cool, the only people who really thought it was cool was Randy and me. And I was like ‘no way!’