Royal Rumble Might Move To February, Possible Location

WWE recently announced over 30 new live events that included house shows, TV events, and pay-per-view shows for the rest of 2021. The company has even started early discussions about the early 2022 schedule of shows.

WWE has already confirmed that they will hold a pay-per-view event on January 1, 2022. Fightful Select reported the front runner to host the Royal Rumble next year, which is St. Louis, Missouri.

As of a month ago, those in WWE were under the impression that this city would be the end game, and until the venue and city are officially announced, it isn’t a guarantee. Some in WWE have speculated that WWE could end up hosting this show in Seattle, which had been considered, but that’s not confirmed.

WWE did confirm today that this year’s Survivor Series will take place in Brooklyn, NY this November then a soon-to-be-announced themed PPV, likely TLC, is set for December.

Per the report, there has been significant internal discussion about next year’s Royal Rumble could actually happen in early February for the first time in history. WWE has always held the show in January with it kicking off the road to WrestleMania.

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 21 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.