WWE Tried to Get Mike Tyson to Voice-Over Summerslam Opening

WWE attempted to include WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson for Summerslam this Saturday.

PWinsider’s Mike Johnson reports that WWE wanted Tyson to do the voice-over for the opening video package for Summerslam. WWE has used celebrities to do voice-over work to open a pay-per-view in the past, like Johnny Depp. However, WWE was unsuccessful in making a deal with Tyson.

“…WWE plans called for Tyson to be the voiceover artist for opening video package for Saturday’s Summerslam PPV, which we are told will be built around WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena,” said PWInsider. The report also shared that it is unclear who will serve as the voice-over artist now that Tyson is unavailable.

Mike Tyson History in WWE

Tyson and WWE have had a long history with each other. Tyson is a well-known pro wrestling, and he was an important figure during the “Attitude Era.” His involvement in WWE during 1998, including Wrestlemania 14, helped bring more attention to the company. He joined the WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing on April 2, 2012. However, since 2012, Tyson has not appeared on WWE television.

Tyson has expressed interest in returning to WWE in the past. It’s unclear if WWE has attempted to reach out to Tyson to do business in recent years.

Tyson involvement in AEW

While WWE hasn’t been able to do business with Tyson, All Elite Wrestling had him involved in significant storylines last year.

Tyson’s first appearance at AEW Dynamite on May 27, 2020, teased him getting into a feud with Chris Jericho. On his Youtube channel, Jericho revealed that AEW wanted Tyson to face him at AEW All out on September 5, 2020.

“Originally, I was supposed to work with Tyson at the September PPV. All Out II, I think, and we just couldn’t get it done in time,” Jericho said.

Tyson’s last appearance in AEW was AEW Dynamite on April 14th. He served as a guest enforcer for Jericho vs. Dax Harwood. Tyson prevented Harwood’s tag team partner from interfering in the match, and Jericho earned the victory. Both Tyson and Jericho officially ended their feud on the episode as well.

More Celebrities Unable to Attend Summerslam

While the WWE was hoping to use Tyson for Summerslam, they also had other celebrities planned for the event. Fightful Select reports that WWE wanted artist Meg thee Stallion to appear, but the deal fell through.

“…WWE sources indicated they thought it was a done deal but were informed last weekend it wouldn’t be happening,” said Fightful Select.

The report also mentioned that WWE also wanted artist Cardi B involved as well. However, when she announced her pregnancy, it ended her involvement with Summerslam.