AEW Wrestler Spotted At Impact Tapings

Impact Wrestling is currently taping shows in Nashville. Victory Road airs tonight on the Impact Plus app. According to a report from Fightful, Christopher Daniels is at the tapings. Daniels hasn’t wrestled for Impact Wrestling in over 7 years, having last performed for the promotion in 2014.

It is being speculated that Daniels could wrestle as part of the tapings, something he hasn’t done since the May 12th episode of Dynamite. Daniels and Kazarian lost an AEW tag title shot to the Young Bucks on that show.

Daniels is a 4x X-Division Champion with Impact Wrestling/TNA Wrestling. His 280 days spent with the title belt ranks him 8th all-time in that category. He also twice held the Impact tag-team titles along with Kazarian. He also held the NWA tag-team titles 6x while a member of TNA.

Victory Road Lineup

Impact Wrestling presents Victory Road tonight from Nashville. The lineup for the show is below: