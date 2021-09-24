American Gladiators Set To Return Featuring WWE Superstars

American Gladiators is making a comeback with some WWE flavor.

Deadline is reporting that MGM has partnered with WWE to bring a fresh version of American Gladiators to TV. The show is set to be non-scripted. It’ll feature a host of WWE superstars.

It’s been said that Mark Burnett has been tasked with pitching the series to numerous networks. This includes broadcasters and digital platforms. The format that Johnny Ferraro and Dan Carr laid out will have a heavy influence on the show’s return.

The timing of an American Gladiators reboot makes sense. Deadline had previously reported that American Gladiators is set for its own 30 for 30 episode on ESPN.

The initial version of American Gladiators launched in 1989. It ran through 1996. The show was revived in 2008 and was hosted by WWE legend Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali. That version lasted 21 episodes.

There was even an international version of the show. It ran in the UK from 1992 through 2000. Like the American version, this international offering was also revived in 2008.

For the new revival, MGM and WWE will be tasked with being executive producers of the program.

SEScoops will be sure to update you once more information becomes available.