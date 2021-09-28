Brodie Lee Documentary To Premiere In Rochester

A documentary on the life of Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee) will premiere tonight. A screening of the film will take place in his hometown of Rochester, New York. “This is Brodie Lee” was produced by Wrestlevision in association with Classy Wolf Media. The film will screen at the Movies 10 in Rochester and tickets are available online here.

A synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“Documentary movie on the life of Jon Huber, known worldwide as Brodie Lee/Luke Harper. Tells the story of his life in wrestling, from a backyard to the Western NY indy scene, to the big time in WWE and AEW – from the fellow wrestlers who shared the road with Brodie.”

It is not currently known who was interviewed for the film.

AEW will be in Rochester tomorrow night for AEW Dynamite from the Blue Cross Arena.

A new documentary premieres tonight at Movies 10, exploring the life of local professional wrestler Jon Huber. Known as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee during his stints with WWE and AEW, Huber died last December. #ROC https://t.co/fQSDsfLJeu — News 8 WROC (@News_8) September 28, 2021

Huber spoke with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak in 2018 about what Rochester means to him.

“Rochester is a very special place for me, I love it here. Red Hots are my favorite thing in the world, garbage plates are wonderful, I have to be careful with them though,” he said. “To me, Rochester just has a different feel and you could go to Buffalo or Syracuse and it doesn’t feel the same as it does here.”