Christian Cage vs Josh Alexander Confirmed For IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021

It was confirmed on the IMPACT Victory Road 2021 event that Christian Cage will be defending his IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory 2021.

Both Alexander and Christian Cage successfully defended their titles at the Victory Road event, to Chris Sabin and Ace Austin respectively.

After Cage beat Austin in the main event, Josh Alexander appeared and declared that he was going with Option C.

Option C was first introduced by Hulk Hogan at the start of the last decade, where the IMPACT X-Division Champion had the ability to trade in their X-Division title to gain a shot at the IMPACT World Championship.

Christian Cage vs Josh Alexander

The stipulation has remained in TNA/IMPACT since then, with many former X-Division Champions going on to win the World Championship in the company.

So far this is the only match confirmed for the event on October 23, 2021, at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was revealed earlier in the year that All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), and Japan’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) will all be part of the PPV event in October.

Mickie James vs Deonna Purazzo is also being rumored for the event with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship on the line.