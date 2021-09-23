Christopher Daniels Teases Return To “Fallen Angel” Gimmick

For years Christopher Daniels portrayed “The Fallen Angel” character. He recently released a video on social media teasing a return to the gimmick.

In the video, highlights of Kazarian and Daniels losing to the Young Bucks are shown. That was the last match Daniels has had in AEW. The loss meant that Kazarian and Daniels would never be able to team up again.

“I gambled everything and I lost it all,” Daniels can be heard saying in the video. “And now, I’m all alone. I’ve got no goal, no cause, no team, nothing to fight for except for the right to keep fighting.”

At this point the lighting of the video goes red and Daniels appears in his Fallen Angel attire.

“So, I fight. And since I’ve lost it all, I’ve got nothing left to lose. After 28 years, what I thought was the end might actually be a new beginning.”

Christopher Daniels Returns To Impact Wrestling

Daneils was also spotted at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings in Nashville. He has not wrestled for the promotion since 2014. Daniels is a former 4x X-Division Champion in Impact Wrestling/TNA. His 280 days spent with the title ranks him 8th all-time in that category.