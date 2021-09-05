Don West: My Cancer Is Now In Remission

Former TNA Wrestling color commentator Don West has received some fantastic news.

Back in June, West revealed that he was diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe page was set up to help West with medical bills. At the time of his announcement, West said he was hoping chemotherapy would work.

“I am praying the chemotherapy will help me heal faster and hopefully I’ll be back on the radio soon. I can’t wait until this is all over and I can be back with you all again, I love you all!”

West has now taken to his Twitter account to reveal the chemotherapy and radiation treatments have led to his cancer being in remission.

I look forward to getting back on the radio doing what I love — Don West (@DonWestDeals) September 4, 2021

“I want to give everyone an update. After 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation, my cancer is now in remission Thank you for everyone’s prayers because they truly worked. I look forward to getting back on the radio doing what I love.”

Don West had served as a commentator in TNA Wrestling along with Mike Tenay. Once his role in the booth came to an end, he served as a spokesperson for ShopTNA. West was praised for his energetic style and respect for the wrestling business.