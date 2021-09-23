Eric Bischoff Has High Hopes For Bron Breakker, Doesn’t Like The Name

Eric Bischoff believes Bron Breakker is destined for stardom but he questions the name change.

Breakker is the son of tag team legend Rick Steiner. Breakker made his debut on the first episode of NXT 2.0. He wrestled LA Knight in the first match of the show, pinning him clean. The episode ended with Breakker staring down newly-crowned NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa backstage.

Bischoff has a history with the Steiner brothers and he took to his 83 Weeks Podcast to express his belief that Bron Breakker will become a special talent. With that said, he’s baffled by WWE‘s decision to go against the Rex Steiner name that was initially put in place for him.

“Oh, there’s no doubt [he’s going to be a star]. I get that they didn’t want to call him Rex Steiner because his real last name is Rechsteiner and nothing lasts forever. Relationships generally don’t last forever, especially business relationships. You have to plan for the inevitable, and I understand why they would want to protect their intellectual property and give Bronson a real character name that they have control over. I don’t like that, but I understand it.”

Breakker was put in a prominent role once again on the Sept. 21 edition of NXT 2.0. He teamed with Ciampa to take on Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland in the main event of the show. Breakker and Ciampa picked up the win.