Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Hold Off Bray Wyatt’s Debut

Bray Wyatt is rumored to make his AEW debut as soon as this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Though Eric Bischoff believes that the promotion should hold off on the former world champion’s first appearance for a few months.

The former WCW president discussed it on the latest episode of his 83 weeks podcast. He mentioned how AEW has seen a good few surprise appearances recently and explained what he would do if he was in the place of Tony Khan:

“If I were in Tony Khan’s shoes, I would give the surprises a breather, they’ve done a great job, they’ve gotten tremendous return on their investment.” said Bischoff, “It’s served its purpose beyond expectation in my opinion. But I would give that a rest.”

Discussing when he thinks AEW should bring Wyatt in, the former Raw GM said that he would save his debut for the first quarter of next year because they have had so many great signings recently:

“Let’s just assume Bray Wyatt is going to end up [in AEW].” said Eric Bischoff, “I wouldn’t do that till after the first of [January]. I’d save that for the first quarter of next year because they’ve had so many signings, and they’re great ones too.”

The former WCW official explained his comments with an analogy of a roller coaster. He said that people need some rest for them to be able to enjoy the next exhilaration point of a roller coaster and claimed that we are getting close to ‘surprise fatigue’ after all the recent debuts.

Tony Khan has confirmed that this week’s Dynamite episode from Rochester, NY will be dedicated to Brodie Lee. Khan has also teased some big plans for the show and Bray Wyatt is rumored to make his debut on the episode.