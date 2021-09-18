G1 Climax 31 Results (Sept. 18): Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

The first night of the G1 Climax tournament has come to an end.

Night one was held inside Edion Arena in Osaka on Sept. 18. The card was headlined by an A block match between IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi and Tomohiro Ishii. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito served as the co-main event.

In total, there were five A block matches and one non-G1 Climax match. The non-tournament match was SHO going up against Young Lion Ryohei Owia. The other A block matches were KENTA vs. Toru Yano, Great-O-Khan vs. Tanga Loa, and Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi.

Here are the full results from night one of the G1 Climax 31.

SHO def. Ryohei Owia – non-G1 Climax match

Yujiro Takahashi def. Kota Ibushi

Great-O-Khan def. Tanga Loa

Toru Yano def. KENTA

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tetsuya Naito

Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii

Here are some highlights of the matches.

SHO vs. Ryohei Owia

Yujiro Takahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

Great-O-Khan vs. Tanga Loa

Toru Yano vs. KENTA

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito

Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii