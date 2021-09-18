G1 Climax 31 Results (Sept. 18): Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

The first night of the G1 Climax tournament has come to an end.
Night one was held inside Edion Arena in Osaka on Sept. 18. The card was headlined by an A block match between IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi and Tomohiro Ishii. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito served as the co-main event.
In total, there were five A block matches and one non-G1 Climax match. The non-tournament match was SHO going up against Young Lion Ryohei Owia. The other A block matches were KENTA vs. Toru Yano, Great-O-Khan vs. Tanga Loa, and Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi.
Here are the full results from night one of the G1 Climax 31.
- SHO def. Ryohei Owia – non-G1 Climax match
- Yujiro Takahashi def. Kota Ibushi
- Great-O-Khan def. Tanga Loa
- Toru Yano def. KENTA
- Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tetsuya Naito
- Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii
Here are some highlights of the matches.