IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road 2021 Results

IMPACT Wrestling held their Victory Road event on Saturday, September 18 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The main event of the show saw IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage defend against Ace Austin, as well as The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows defending their IMPACT Tag Team Titles against Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

IMPACT VR 2021 Results

Here are the results from IMPACT Victory Road 2021:

Steve Maclin b. Petey Williams and TJP

b. Petey Williams and TJP Laredo Kid b. Black Taurus vs. John Skyler vs. Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel

b. Black Taurus vs. John Skyler vs. Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel Taylor Wilde (w/ Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering) b. Tenille Dashwood (w/ The Influence)

(w/ Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering) b. Tenille Dashwood (w/ The Influence) NO DQ Match – Matt Cardona (w/ Chelsea Green) b. Rohit Raju (w/ Shera)

(w/ Chelsea Green) b. Rohit Raju (w/ Shera) Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) b. FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)

Moose & W. Morrissey b. Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan

b. Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Decay (Rosemary & Havok) b. Tasha Steelz & Savannaj Evans

b. Tasha Steelz & Savannaj Evans IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) b. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

b. Rich Swann & Willie Mack X Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander b. Chris Sabin

b. Chris Sabin IMPACT World Championship Match: Christian Cage b. Ace Austin

How to Order the IMPACT Victory Road Replay

Order Impact Victory Road is available to fans who subscribe to the Impact Plus streaming service. You can also purchase the event easily from FITE for just $9.99.