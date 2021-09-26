Jim Ross Explains Why Christian Wasn’t As Popular As Edge

Jim Ross has a theory on why Christian, known as Christian Cage outside of WWE, never reached the popularity that Edge did.

Many wrestling fans fondly remember the tag team of Edge & Christian during the Attitude Era. Both men weren’t afraid to tell you that they “Reek of Awesomeness.” As a team, the two had many memorable matches including the big TLC match at WrestleMania X-Seven back in 2001.

Edge and Christian ended up having success as singles competitors, but there’s no denying that Edge became more popular. Meanwhile, Christian is often regarded as one of the most underrated talents in the wrestling business.

During an edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross shared his take on why Christian never caught fire the way that Edge did in WWE.

“I always thought Edge was going to be a breakout star because he connected with the audience. [Christian] was always the clear number two on that team. I was glad they both got their opportunity to grow on their own, but I always thought that Edge had a little bit of a leg up in that scenario. That does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that Christian wasn’t a great hand. The match that he had with Kenny Omega in AEW was outstanding. He still is a hell of a worker, he’s always been a hell of a worker, but he just didn’t quite have that connectable charisma that Edge had.”

JR went on to say that his comments aren’t a slight to Christian at all. In fact, he thinks it’s more of a testament to Edge’s abilities.

Regardless of stardom, it’s safe to say that both Edge and Christian are quite happy at the moment. Edge has proven that he’s still got it since returning to WWE after being forced to retire due to neck issues. As for Christian Cage, he’s the current Impact Wrestling World Champion and has been a key player on AEW television.