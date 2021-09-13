Jonathan Gresham talks ROH Pure Championship loss

Ring of Honor star Jonathan Gresham lost his ROH Pure Championship over the weekend at the Death Before Dishonor PPV event.

Gresham lost the title to Josh Woods via pinfall after a back and forth contest on the card.

Speaking to WrestlingINC following the loss, Jonathan Gresham discussed how the Pure division is in ‘good hands’ with Woods going forward.

Jonathan Gresham on ROH Title Loss

“I’m deflated, to say the least, but the Pure Division is now in good hands with Josh Woods,” Gresham began. “I just have to figure out what I need to do next because my goal is still purifying this company.”

“I don’t necessarily think it needs to be thought about like that — the number one thing is keeping this company pure,” Gresham began. “The owner of the Pure Championship must believe in the pure way. As long as Josh Woods stays loyal to that idea, Ring of Honor will be okay.”

Gresham is set to face PROGRESS star Chris Ridgeway in an official ROH PURE Rules Match for Wrestle Carnival on October 9th. The full event will also be streaming to ROH Wrestling’s Week By Week.

It is not confirmed if Jonathan Gresham will remain in the Pure division of ROH or if he will be moving into the ROH Championship picture.

You can read the full results from Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor 2021 here on SEScoops.