Update on Jonathan Gresham Requesting ROH Release

We have some more information to pass along regarding Jonathan Gresham requesting his release from Ring Of Honor (ROH).

Initial reports suggest that Gresham, the now-former ROH World Champion, has requested his release from the promotion after an argument with ROH owner and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan.

Now, Fightful reports that Gresham met with Khan just before the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view (PPV). He was already more heated than usual in regards to his booking and character.

Although their conversation was behind closed doors, details of the discussion leaked out due to how loud the conversation got. Even the building’s security could hear what was going on. The site claims Gresham “cussed out” Khan.

Gresham had been disgruntled with the creative decisions regarding his character, specifically being against the idea of turning heel. He also had “a vision for his creative direction” that Khan did not agree with.

The former ROH World Champion had been told that creative decisions needed to go through Khan, but Gresham couldn’t get in contact with Khan until only a few hours before Saturday’s show.

Fightful clarifies that the AEW creative process is for talents to speak to AEW coaches as well as Christopher Daniels, QT Marshall, and Pat Buck, who then go to Khan. While Khan does try to speak to talent directly, that has slowly stopped “due to the changing of the world and travel in general.”

There seems to be quite a bit of complaints going on regarding the lack of communication within AEW; from stars such as Joey Janela, Marko Stunt, and Chavo Guerrero.

It remains to be seen if Jonathan Gresham will ultimately be granted his release.