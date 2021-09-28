Major ROH Name Set To Be Free Agent In Early 2022

A big name on the ROH roster will see his contract come to an end at the start of 2022.

That name is Rush, the former two-time ROH World Champion. Unfortunately for Rush, he’s dealing with an injury at the moment. He underwent surgery following a knee injury that he suffered during a tag team match. He is said to be out of action anywhere between 8-12 months.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rush revealed that he will be a free agent in Jan. 2022.

“My contract expires in January. So far, we have not talked about a contract renewal. I am very grateful to ROH. I am also a man of challenges and goals, and I’m open to listening to everyone.”

Rush first captured the ROH gold back in Sept. 2019. He ended up losing the title to PCO but won it back in Feb. 2020. Rush would hold the championship for 498 days as ROH went dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the company got the ball rolling again, Rush lost the title to Bandido at the Best in the World event inside Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland back in July.

