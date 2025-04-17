Injured Star Returns After 8 Months On AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru

Tonight’s special Spring BreakThru episode of Collision from MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, featured a couple of interesting returns.

The first name that returned to the ring was RUSH. The Mexican star had been out of action for a couple of months and his last match came at the February 8th episode of AEW Collision.

The 36-year-old teamed up with Dralistico and The Beast Mortos to face KM, Rosario Grillo, and LSG. RUSH and his team picked up a quick victory over their opponents.

Trent Beretta Returns From Neck Injury

The second and bigger return of the night was of former WWE and TNA star Trent Beretta. The wrestling veteran had been out of action since August last year after undergoing neck surgery.

The episode featured a tag team match between Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family and Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero of The Conglomeration.

The duo of Alexander & Takeshita picked up the victory in the match after some miscommunication between their opponents. Romero didn’t tag in Ishii at the right time, leaving the Japanese legend to deal with the winners on his own.

The two Conglomeration members had a confrontation in the ring after the bell before a hooded figure showed up. Rocky Romero then turned heel by attacking a distracted Ishii as the hooded figure was revealed to be the returning Trent Beretta.

The Callis Family then returned to the ring and gave Beretta a monkey wrench. Romero held Ishii up for his partner to hit him and the Callis Family stood tall to end the segment.