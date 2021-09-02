HomeNewsAEW News

Max Caster’s Status With AEW Revealed (Spoiler)

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Max Caster
Max Caster (Photo: AEW)

The status of Max Caster in AEW has been unveiled.

Caster was at the center of controversy during an episode of AEW Dark back in August. Caster dropped a rap referencing the mental health issues of Olympian Simone Biles and the 2006 Duke lacrosse rape case. The rap was edited out of Dark and Caster hasn’t been seen on TV since.

Many have wondered about the status of Caster and we now have a clear answer. During an AEW Dark taping, Caster appeared to help his tag partner Anthony Bowens get a victory over Griff Garrison.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio that Caster was sent to sensitivity training due to the rap.

“After what happened last week and the fallout, Max Caster has been sent to sensitivity training,” wrote Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Khan made it clear that he will be overseeing the editing process of AEW Dark going forward. He wants to avoid situations like this from happening again.

Caster is set for a rap performance on Sept. 2. He’ll be inside the Bottom Lounge in Chicago, Illinois. The performance takes place just three nights before AEW’s big All Out PPV inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

