Mojo Rawley: AEW Is ‘Dominating’ Thanks To Big Talent Signings

Mojo Rawley believes AEW is knocking it out of the park when it comes to talent acquisitions.

AEW has been making some significant moves when it comes to signing big names. The company has inked deals with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. It’s an exciting time for fans and the performers as well.

Wrestling Inc. spoke to Rawley, who said he believes AEW has been making all the right moves.

“The talent they’re getting over there have been awesome. I think they have a great combination of creating their own stars. They got some guys over there that are wildly entertaining to watch,” Mojo said. “They’re capturing the top free agents in the game and bringing them all together. It’s going well for them. I’m just thrilled to see how they’re doing. They’re killing it. They’re dominating. It’s good for everybody.”

Rawley saw his WWE run come to an end back in April. He was released by the promotion. Rawley had been with WWE since 2012. At the moment, Rawley is a part of projects outside of the wrestling business. With that said, he does plan to get back inside the ring at some point.