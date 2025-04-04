Dean Muhtadi On Paragon Talent Agency’s Journey and Post-WWE Success

Dean Muhtadi, fka Mojo Rawley in WWE, recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling about a variety of topics including his Paragon Talent Group agency. Muhtadi explained that the talent agency, that includes names such as Nic Nemeth, Mandy Rose, Miro, Nia Jax, and more, has been on his mind for a very long time.

“Somewhere about halfway through my pro wrestling career, I mean this one has been in my back pocket for a really long time… the day after I was done with WWE, I started this company.”

Muhtadi’s time with WWE came to an end in 2021 and the former 24/7 Champion has hit the ground running ever since. Not only is Paragon proving to be a winner, but it’s making the former Superstar a wealthy man.

“On a personal level I think it took me three maybe four months before I made more money than in my best year with WWE.”

Paragon Talent Group handles a variety of matters for talent including long-term contracts with promotions as well as indpendent bookings. Autograph signings and third-party brand deals are also arranged by the agency while for wrestlers taking their skills overseas, Paragon also handles visas.

“I was hearing all these horror stories from other talent that had signed their deals and you know at the time they didn’t even know they were bad deals they didn’t know how much money and opportunity was left on the table.”

For Muhtadi, the most valuable thing Paragon offers is freedom. While talent signed to a restrictive contract with a major promotion may have limited say over their brand, Rawley is able to help talent “monetize your own brand” with his skills and expertise. And for himself, Paragon isn’t just making him rich, but showing a new side to the Hype Bros. alum.

“I feel like I’ve kind of started to get back to the real me… in WWE you know people get lost in their gimmicks all the time.”

Though Muhtadi is pleased to share a side of himself outside WWE, he hasn’t left his Mojo days behind him entirely. Muhtadi ended with a take on his WWE catchphrase, telling fans “Not to just get hyped they must in fact stay hyped.”