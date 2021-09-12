PROGRESS Chapter 121 Results and Highlights

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 121 event this weekend on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.

The show featured three title matches, with Cara Noir defending his PROGRESS World Championship against Chris Ridgeway in a 30-minute Iron Man match as the main event.

Gisele Shaw also defended her Women’s Championship against Alexxis Falcon and Lykos Gym defended their PROGRESS Tag Team Championships against Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley (Smokin’ Aces).

Former TNA X-Division Champion Doug Williams was also back in action on the card, facing the young up and comer Danny Black in the opening contest of the night.

PROGRESS Chapter 121 Results

Here are the full results from Chapter 121: in twenty years this will all be orange:

Doug Williams b. Danny Black

b. Danny Black The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) b. Elijah &Charles Crowley

b. Elijah &Charles Crowley Luke Jacobs b. Spike Trivet – via disqualification

b. Spike Trivet – via disqualification PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match – Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling) b. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) (c) – New Champions!

– b. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) (c) – New Champions! PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match – Gisele Shaw (c) b. Alexxis Falcon

– b. Alexxis Falcon PROGRESS World Championship 30-Minute Iron-Man Match – Cara Noir (c) and Chris Ridgeway – tied at 3-3, Noir retains his Championship

Here are some highlights from the show that were uploaded to the company’s YouTube channel:

The company will be presenting Chapter 122: Salsa Shark next Saturday, September 18th again on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.