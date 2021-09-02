Riho Joins Women’s Casino Battle Royal at All Out

Former All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Champion Riho will enter the Women’s Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out this Sunday.

Tony Khan revealed in a media call today that Riho will compete in the 21-woman Battle Royal. He was going to delay the news until AEW Rampage on Friday but decided to share today. Riho is the 20th participant that will compete in the match.

Rules of the Women’s Casino Battle Royal

The Women’s Casino Battle Royal will be the second women’s battle royal in All Out history. The rule of the match is that five-woman will start the match, and every three minutes, another five-woman will join. The way to eliminate opponents in the match is by throwing them over the top rope and making their feet touch the floor. Participants are grouped based on their suit from cards like hearts, clubs, diamonds, and hearts. When all 20 participants have entered the match, the Joker will join, who makes up the 21st competitor. The surviving participant of the match is the winner and gets an AEW Women’s World Championship match.

Nyla Rose became the first woman to win the match at the inaugural AEW All Out event on August 31, 2019. She will also be competing in the match on Sunday.

Who Will be the last Participant

While revealing that Riho will be in the match, Khan didn’t share who will be the 21st participant. The last competitor could also not be on the active AEW roster. AEW may not reveal who it would be until the match has started.