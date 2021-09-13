ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 Results

Ring of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor 2021 event over the weekend from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Four Championship matches were confirmed for the night, with the main event seeing Bandido defend his ROH Championship against Demonic Flamita, EC3 and Brody King.
Jonathan Gresham also defended his Pure Championship against Josh Woods, Shane Taylor Promotions defended their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against La Bestia del Ring, Dragon Lee & King and Rok-c faced Miranda Alize to determine a new ROH Women’s Champion.
Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor Results
Here are the full results from the show:
- 15-Man Honor Rumble – Alex Zayne wins and earns a future ROH World Championship Match.
- Dalton Castle b. Eli Isom.
- Taylor Rust b. Jake Atlas.
- Homicide, Chris Dickinson and Tony Deppen b. John Walters, LSG and Lee Moriarty.
- The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) b. The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe).
- ROH Pure Championship Match – Josh Woods b. Jonathan Gresham – Woods beat Gresham to become the new ROH Pure Champion
- Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match – Shane Taylor Promotions (c) b. La Bestia del Ring, Dragon Lee and Kenny King
- ROH Women’s Championship Match – Rok-c b. Miranda Alize – Rok-c becomes the new ROH Women’s World Champion
- Ring of Honor World Championship Match – Bandido (c) b. Demonic Flamita, EC3 and Brody King