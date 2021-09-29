Ruby Soho On AEW Women’s Division & Future Opponents

Ruby Soho has made an impact since her surprise debut at AEW All Out earlier this month. She had a competitive match against AEW Women’s Champion at Dynamite Grand Slam, but came up short against pro wrestling’s premiere dentist.

Soho recently spoke with Bleacher Report and discussed who she is excited to work with in AEW. “As far as people that I haven’t got a chance to step in the ring with, one of the people I noticed right off the bat is Nyla Rose,” she said. “Her presence in the ring is just astounding to me.”

Soho continued, “I am super-impressed by the work that she’s done here in AEW. She’s definitely somebody I would love to step into the ring with.”

Soho also looks forward to crossing paths with veteran performer Serena Deeb.

“Serena Deeb as well is somebody I have followed for the majority of my career, and she’s somebody I look up to quite a bit. So she’s somebody I would love to learn from,” she said.

Soho also spoke about Tay Conti, someone she was on the NXT roster with from 2016 until Soho and the Riott Squad were moved to the main roster in late 2017. At the time, Ruby had several years of experience but Conti was just starting her pro-wrestling career.

“Taynara [Conti] is somebody I’ve known since she started, and she’s someone who has continued to impress me each time she stepped into the ring,” Soho said of her.

Ruby Soho in AEW

Not wanting to leave anyone out, Soho said that she’s basically a fan of anyone on the AEW roster. She’s looking forward to getting in the ring with any of them.

“So any of those women, any of the women on the roster in general, are people that I’m a huge fan of, so I’m just excited about stepping into the ring with any of them.”

Soho has had 4 matches in her young AEW career thus far. She won the Casino Battle Royale at All Out after entering as the Joker card. Later that week she wrestled twice in Cincinnati. Her first match on the 9/8 show from the Fifth Third Arena saw her defeat Jamie Hayter. Then later that night she would wrestle on the Rampage tapings as well. She teamed with Kris Statlander and Riho and defeated Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel.