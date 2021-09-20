Ruby Soho On Where Vince McMahon Got The Inspiration For Riott Squad

Vince McMahon doesn’t shy away from getting inspiration from any place, even if it’s a movie like the Suicide Squad, according to Ruby Soho.

The former NXT star recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the episode, she talked openly about her time in WWE among other things.

Discussing her main roster debut as part of the Riott Squad, Soho revealed an interesting rumor she had heard about where the boss Vince McMahon got the inspiration for the faction:

“I don’t know how much truth there is to this, Vince [McMahon] watched the Suicide Squad and wanted a Joker, a Harley Quinn, and a beast in a female faction.”

Chris Jericho chimed in saying that Mr. McMahon probably didn’t even watch the Suicide Squad in full. Ruby Soho then explained the apparent logic behind the choice of the members for her faction:

“Maybe it was just a trailer he watched? I’ve always wondered what made him put that group together, the three of us, he wanted a Joker, which was me. A Harley Quinn, which was Liv Morgan and a beast, which was Sarah. make sense.”

Ruby Soho, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan all made their main roster debuts as The Riott Squad in November 2017. The group stayed together before being drafted to different brands during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.