Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) Makes AEW Debut At All Out

Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott from her time in WWE, has arrived in AEW. AEW decided to book a women’s battle royal at the All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL at the NOW Arena. Soho was revealed as the joker in the match to decide who would get the next title shot in the women’s division.

The other competitors in the match included Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Kilynn King, Lelya Hirsch, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Anna Jay, Riho, and Skye Blue. Soho made it to the final two with Rosa and ended up winning the match in her first night.

.@realrubysoho is the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/b92fw7jXgk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Ruby was released by WWE a few months ago alongside other talent due to budget cuts. She became a free agent on Tuesday, August 31 when her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired.

After she was let go by WWE, she had kept a low profile and hadn’t done a ton of interviews. At the time, it was reported that one promoter reached out and was told Ruby wasn’t taking bookings, which was an indication she had plans to sign with a bigger promotion.

The move to AEW was expected as back on August 4th it was reported by Fightful that Ruby was expected to make her way to All Elite Wrestling and that’s what ended up happening.