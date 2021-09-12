Ruby Soho Says She Became An AEW Fan ‘Long Before’ Leaving WWE

Ruby Soho made her spectacular AEW debut during the All Out PPV last Sunday. According to the female star, the decision to sign with the company was not very difficult. The former WWE star recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. She talked about things such as her journey in professional wrestling, and more.

Speaking of her time in WWE, Soho explained that she was able to experience a lot in the company and make lifelong friends. So she is grateful for her time there:

“I was able to experience a lot in WWE and make lifelong friends, so I’m very grateful for my time there, but that chapter is closed, And I knew there had to be a new place for me. This is a chance to experience a side of professional wrestling I haven’t experienced yet.”

Ruby Soho On Choosing AEW

Talking about her decision to choose AEW as her next destination, Ruby Soho revealed that she had been a fan of the promotion long before her WWE departure. According to her, she has started feeling like at home in AEW in the short time she has spent in the company:

“Choosing AEW wasn’t a difficult decision, I had been a fan of AEW long before I left WWE. I could sense there was something very special and very different about this company. Now that I’m here, I am beginning to realize it was the home I have always been searching for. This is where I belong.

Ruby Soho was released from her WWE contract back in June this year. After months of rumors, she finally made her AEW debut during the All Out PPV.