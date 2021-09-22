Ruby Soho Was Surprised By Former WWE Star Before AEW Debut

Ruby Soho was in awe after one former WWE star surprised her backstage at All Out.

On Sept. 5, Soho made her debut for AEW. She appeared as the Joker entrant in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Soho won the match and will now challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on Sept. 22.

Soho couldn’t believe that her close friend and former Riott Squad member, Sarah Logan, was backstage to greet her before the big debut. Here’s what Ruby Soho told Renee Paquette during an appearance on Oral Sessions.

“I get to the venue, I have a hood on and everyone’s trying to sneak me in and whatever. I’ve got a bag and I’m so flustered because I’m late and I’m excited. And I open the door and she’s the first person I see. And she has Cash with her. I just start bawling and I just like hugged her and I grabbed Cash and I just held him. I was like ‘why are you guys here?’ She said ‘I said I’d be here for you.’ She apparently had it planned for a while, and she’s terrible at keeping secrets, so she almost spilled it three or four times. But yeah, it was amazing. She’s always been there for all of our milestones in our career. We’ve been together since we first started, so for her to be there just made it all that more special.”

Soho also explained how Logan helped get her through the rough time she had dealing with her WWE release. Soho was dropped from the company back in June. It only took Soho three months to find her way back on a major wrestling show.

Many agree that Ruby is due for the biggest match of her career. She’s yet to be in a match as prominent as the one against Baker coming up. The match will be held inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Over 18,000 fans are expected to attend and with additional seating opening up, that number could reach over 20,000.