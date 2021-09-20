Stephen Amell On Advice He Got From Triple H Before His SummerSlam Match

Stephen Amell appeared on the latest episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the interview, the Arrow star reflected on his wrestling journey so far.

The acting star first recalled his match against Christopher Daniels at All In. He remembered the big table spot and said that he wishes he would have taken some more time in between spots.

Amell then discussed his very first outing in the wrestling world at SummerSlam 2015. He revealed the advice Triple H had given him at the time before his match:

“And I just think back to before I went out at SummerSlam, just think back to Hunter, Triple H coming up to me and going, ‘If you think you’re going too fast, just slow down. If you think you’re going too slow, slow down more.

And when you’re absolutely positive that you’re going way too slow, slow it way f——— down.’ And it’s such great advice” said Stephen Amell, “and I didn’t listen to it at all.”

Kudos to Stephen Amell for that table bump! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/QxUAETvyuf — Abel Herrera (@AbelEHerrera) September 1, 2018

The Heels star teamed up with Neville to compete against the team of Cody Rhodes then known as Stardust and Wade Barrett at the SummerSlam 2015 event.

Stephen Amell stated recently that he will be attending the upcoming Dynamite: Grand Slam event this Wednesday and he has also promised to bring his wrestling gear for the show.