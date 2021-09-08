The Acclaimed Returned On AEW Dark & Acknowledged Their Hiatus (Video)

AEW tag team The Acclaimed returned to action on this week’s AEW Dark.

The team of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were last seen on the August 28th episode of the AEW Youtube series. Caster found himself in hot water after one of his pre-match freestyle raps received major blowback from fans.

Caster is known for walking the line of tastefulness, but his references to US Olympian Simone Biles’ mental health and the Duke Lacrosse 2006 sexual assault scandal crossed that line for many. He was sent to sensitivity training as a disciplinary measure.

During their entrance on Dark this week, the duo joked about their hiatus from AEW programing. Instead of lacing into their opponents with well-crafted biting insults, they jokingly read from a script approved by AEW management. See below:

The Acclaim picked up a victory in their return match. They defeated the team of Robert Anthony and CPT Shawn Dean.