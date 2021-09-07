The Undertaker & New Day To Star In “Escape The Undertaker” On Netflix

A new interactive horror film starring the Undertaker and New Day is set to debut on Netflix next month. “Escape the Undertaker” will feature the New Day inside a haunted mansion where the Undertaker has set a trap for them. It will premiere on the streaming service on October 5th, 2021.

“The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker,” a description of the movie reads.

Netflix announced the project today and included several screenshots of the film.

Netflix has been toying with interactive projects in recent years. These include Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and several other projects. Netflix did not reveal what interactive aspects will be part of the film, however.

For the 56-year-old Undertaker, this project will be his first with WWE since Survivor Series last year. Taker has officially retired from in-ring competition.