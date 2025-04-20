‘Cowardly’: Big E Comments On New Day’s WrestleMania 41 Title Win

Big E has mixed feelings about The New Day’s tag team title victory at night 1 of WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas.

The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated War Raiders to become the new champions at the show of shows. Their victory was not clean, however, as Kofi Kingston held Ivar’s leg down from outside while Woods pinned him.

Their former partner was asked about the tag team match in the post-show. Big E first noted how he can never deny that the duo have a lot of talent and they are one of the greatest tag teams ever. The way they achieved their latest accolade, however, is not something he approves of:

“Cowardly. It’s cowardly, man. Look, we always talked about, we started in 2014 and we talked about the way the industry is and how hard it is for certain talents to get [opportunities]. We always talked about doing things the right way in the ring and outside of the ring. To see the way that these men carry themselves now, to see the way that fans rightfully react to them, you know, this is…these are not the two men I thought I knew.”

WrestleMania 41 marks the first time the New Day has picked up a victory at the Show of Shows as a team. While Big E reluctantly acknowledged this breakthrough achievement, he also questioned whether there is any honor in having to run away with the titles after their win:

“Look at the way they did it. Is there any honor in that? Is anyone going to celebrate a win like that? Is that a match that will be replayed years and years later and we will stand on our feet and applaud them for their performance? No. It won’t.”

The War Raiders will not be happy with the way things ended and it’s possible that we’ll see them demanding a rematch for the belts.