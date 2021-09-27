The Usos Keep SmackDown Tag Team Titles At WWE Extreme Rules

The Street Profits were the latest challengers to step up to take on The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The match was booked at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. It featured the challengers coming out strong, but once Jimmy landed a kick to the “injured” ribs of Ford, the champions took over and dominated the majority of the match until Dawkins got the hot tag. The finish saw The Usos hit a double splash to Ford.

Earlier this month on an episode of SmackDown, The Usos and The Street Profits headlined the show with the titles on the line where The Street Profits were close to getting the win after Montez Ford hit a frog splash on Jimmy Uso. However, Reigns came out and interfered to cause a disqualification.

“The Big Dog” put Ford in a guillotine, but Finn Balor came out as his “Demon” character to make the save. The following week, a non-title match was booked with The Street Profits winning by DQ again as Ford hit a frog splash on Jimmy, but Jey broke things up. Post-match, The Street Profits got the better of a brawl with The Usos.